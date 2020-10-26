Businesses in and around Grantham have come together to offer free children's meals during this week's half-term as part of a nationwide campaign.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is spearheading the appeal after MPs,including every Lincolnshire MP,voted against plans to extend his free school meals campaign during school holidays throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

His campaign went viral earlier this year and he was awarded an MBE for his work to help disadvantaged children.

Caroline Knight at The Poppy Seed in Bottesford. (42852076)

Finkins Deli, on High Street, Alma Park Fish Bar, The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial and The Poppy Seed in Bottesford are just some of the venues who have now taken it upon themselves to offer free meals to children this week.

Galaxy Fish Bar, on Hornsby Road, Grantham, will also be giving away free chips and sausage meal this Friday (30th) to any child from a low income family who usually receive the free school meal vouchers or are struggling due to Covid-19.

A post on their Facebook page said: "No child should go hungry and no parent should worry how they are going to feed their children. We are all in this together."

Children can opt for a starter, main and desert at Finkins Deli, all this week.

A post on their Facebook said: "We have had a few donations both monetary and baking but this is not a request for money. We are doing this because we want to but that doesn't mean we are not grateful for the offers of support for the kids. Adults do not have to feel any pressure to buy anything."

The owner of The Poppy Seed in Bottesford said their offer comes "from genuine concern and a need to help out."

Owner Caroline Knight posted on Facebook: "If anyone feels like they are struggling to feed their children right now, due to school holidays or any reason at all, please feel free to message me ( or call in ) and you can collect a free packed lunch for them. This isn't charity, it's a little helping hand if needed."