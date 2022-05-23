Two Grantham based businesses have been shortlisted for this year's Credit Award.

Free debt advice provider PayPlan and its sister company Paylink Solutions, have been shortlisted in two categories at the Credit Strategy Credit Awards.

Both businesses are part of the Totemic Group, based at Springfield Business Park, and will find out if they are the winners at the ceremony in London on June 29.

Totemic House. (37999842)

PayPlan has been nominated for Debt Advice Provider of the Year and Company Award for Business.

Rachel Duffey, PayPlan CEO, said: "Not only did the pandemic see us help more people seeking debt advice, unfortunately we also saw an increase in vulnerabilities, meaning we had to ensure our advisers were well-equipped to support.

"We continued to provide training across the industry. In 2021, approximately 3,000 agents received our training which led to a 173% uplift in referrals.

"Stringent planning means we’ve been able to handle these enquiries and continue to achieve the very best customer outcomes.”

Paylink has been nominated for the Best Company to Work For category and technical lead, Manish Hiran, was was nominated for Rising Star of the Year having established himself as an expert in the industry.

Manish implemented Paylink Solutions’ Embark product into the systems of Tier One industry clients.

Susan Rann, CEO of Paylink Solutions, said: "We’re so lucky to have someone as talented as Manish in our team.

"Not only this, his empathy for his colleagues and supportive, patient nature has been a catalyst in the flourishment of our entire team, so his impact has been, and continues to be, huge.

"He thoroughly deserves this recognition, and we thank him for his efforts since he first joined us in 2019."