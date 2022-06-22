Seven businesses are holding tours and workshop to celebrate National Manufacturing Day.

A group of Grantham businesses have come together to form Gleam-SK (Greater Lincolnshire Engineering and Manufacturing Network) ahead of National Manufacturing Day on July 7.

To celebrate the day and promote the manufacturing industry, the businesses are opening their doors to the public and schools for tours around their factories.

There will also be a range of interesting workshops to inspire more people to consider a career in manufacturing and help them learn more about the industry.

The Businesses who have signed up to provide the tours are: Viking Signs, Grantham Engineering, BGB, Pentangle Engineering, Iconic Engineering, Harlaxton Engineering and DLS Plastics.

Jamie Clare, owner of Iconic Engineering, said: "July 7 is the National Manufacturing Day and Grantham has a lot to be proud of as it has a rich history based around manufacturing and also a thriving manufacturing industry today.

Jamie Clare, of Iconic Engineering. (45482249)

"The aim of the tours and the National Manufacturing Day is to raise awareness to our local community and inform school leavers that Engineering and manufacturing is a rewarding and well paid career choice."

Jamie said that Gleam-SK had received "a great response from the schools", but there are plenty of spaces left for members of the public to get involved and learn more about Grantham’s "vibrant manufacturing scene".

You can book yourself on a 1-hour tour at each business throughout the day of July 7 by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/gleam-sk-south-kesteven-47581161863

