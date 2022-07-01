Seven engineering and manufacturing businesses in Grantham have pledged to throw open their doors to the public in an effort to promote their sector on National Manufacturing Day.

From 9am on Thursday, July 7, each business will throw open its doors as part of a UK-wide open house organised by Make UK and will host factory tours, talks, workshops and machine demonstrations to showcase the industry as a sector of choice which provides, on average, a 30 per cent better paid job than the UK norm.

The businesses are working together under the banner of the Greater Lincolnshire Engineering and Manufacturing Network (GLEAM) with support from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Manufacturing Board.

The Grantham businesses are:

BGB

DLS Plastics

Grantham Engineering

Harlaxton Engineering Services

Iconic Engineering Solutions

Pentangle Engineering Services Ltd

Viking Signs

Visitors will also have the chance to see the potential jobs on offer within the local manufacturing industry. Each business will engage with all age groups including school leavers, graduates, people looking to reskill and local residents.

Darren Joint, managing director of Viking Signs and Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP’s Manufacturing Board, said: “The open house initiative from Make UK is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the inner workings of South Kesteven’s manufacturing sector, and one that we at Viking Signs are proud to support.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the public so they can have a glimpse behind the scenes of the varied work we carry out. The GLEAM-SK group consists of dedicated expert businesses, all of which are championing and contributing to competitive and sustainable manufacturing not only locally, but across the UK and the world.

“We hope to see budding future engineers, designers, and innovators in attendance on the day!”

All events are free of charge and information on how to register can be found on the GLEAM-SK Eventbrite page.

Make UK is the nationwide manufacturers’ organisation which leads the way in developing skills and driving competitive advantage for the industry. The group enables manufacturers to connect, share, solve problems and create opportunities through regional and national meetings, groups, events and advisory boards.

To find out more about Make UK’s National Manufacturing Day, visit the official website.

The Greater Lincolnshire LEP has created a Manufacturing Toolkit for schools and colleges.

The toolkit includes key facts and figures regarding Greater Lincolnshire’s manufacturing and engineering industry, lesson plans, activities, and careers information for further and higher education routes.