A Grantham businessman has made a bumper donation of more than 80 Easter eggs to children in hospital.

Sam Rogers, of Sam Rogers Electrical, donated a chocolate Easter egg to every child at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and Lincoln County Hospital, just in time for the Easter weekend.

Sam, who lives in Grantham with his wife Jessica and two daughters Lola and Zara, said of his donation: “It’s just nice to be nice.”

Sam Rogers Electrical donation. (45882532)

Due to work commitments, Sam’s sister, Laura Rogers, delivered the eggs to the two hospitals on Thursday and Good Friday, with her sons Carter and Dougie.

She said: “The eggs were very gratefully received by all.”