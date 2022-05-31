The Ropsley Heath Light Railway officially opened at the home of Grantham funeral director Robert Holland
Published: 07:00, 31 May 2022
A private railway six years in the making has been officially unveiled on the grounds of a village farm.
The Ropsley Heath Light Railway, build at the home of Robert Holland a funeral director in Grantham, was opened at a ceremony on Friday afternoon.
Situated at Robert's home, Glebe Farm, just outside of Ropsley, the project has been six years in the making, and was made possible by the work of many volunteers.