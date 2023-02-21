A businessman from Castle Bytham has raised more than £4,200 for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) by climbing the highest mountain in Africa.

Andy Smith, 57, director of Noble Interiors in Bourne, decided to fundraise for the charity, having seen the support they gave to his god daughter Lily Bell's family after she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease.

Andy said: “Kilimanjaro has been on my bucket list for a number of years so taking on the climb seemed a perfect opportunity to raise funds for a cause which I am close to."

Andy Smith reaches the summit of Kilimanjaro. (62557222)

“It certainly lived up to expectation. The whole experience was amazing and very challenging in every way - physically, mentally and what surprised me the most was how it affected me emotionally.

“It was tough going - as I was coming down from the mountain about eight days in with a stomach issue causing me to vomit, all I could think was ‘I am done with this mountain and this mountain is done with me’!

“However, this was more than made up for by the fact that on February 16, 2023, I was literally the first person to be on the summit of Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa and the highest free standing mountain in the world.

Andy Smith of Castle Bytham has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for charity. (61804017)

“That, and the fact that my fundraising total now stands at £4,248, smashing my initial target of £2,500, means that I’m very pleased and proud that I did it and truly grateful to everyone who supported me.”

Rebecca Cooper, chief executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation said: “We know how much time and effort goes into a challenge like this and we are so grateful to Andy for taking this on for us.

"The funds he has raised will enable us to continue to make a difference to families throughout the UK affected by liver disease in their children.”

At the age of 19, Lily Bell has already had two liver transplants – the first when she was a baby and the second in 2019.

You can still support Andy’s Kilimanjaro climb by going to his Justgiving page.

For more information on CLDF visit childliverdisease.org.