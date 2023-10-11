For a second year, a Grantham businessman is appealing for Christmas selection boxes to donate to schools and other good causes.

Matt Wainwright, managing director of Four Seasons Future Planning Ltd, is asking people to donate the selection boxes to deliver them to pupils at the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) schools, including Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School.

Last year, Matt collected a “staggering” 1,100 selection boxes, which allowed him to also deliver to care homes, day centres, Grantham Hospital, and also emergency service workers on Christmas Day.

Matt said he would “love to achieve the same number or even more this year” to “offer the gifts to more places within the community”.

He added: “The faces of the children and elderly were amazing [last year].

“Just by receiving a selection box it made their day and brought Christmas spirit.

“We went around all the wards at Grantham Hospital with the St Wulfram’s Choir and it was magical as we were giving out selection boxes to the patients and staff.

“The experience is undesirable.”

Matt, who won Business of the Year in the Grantham Journal Business Awards in 2022, has a son named Alfie who attends Ambergate.

When he delivered the selection boxes last year, he also dressed as Santa.

He added: “It's about giving something to the community and rewarding children with additional needs for their hard work and determination, and elderly who have worked for us in the community for years and are now reliant on us.

“Also, it's the Christmas spirit that is taken over by materialistic adverts, it doesn't matter how old you are, it's the smiles that count.”

Matt’s appeal will begin on November 1 and run until December 11 to distribute the selection boxes to the pupils before they break for Christmas.

Selection boxes can be taken to Four Seasons Future Planning Ltd, Lower Ground Office, Autumn Business Park, Grantham, NG31 7EU.