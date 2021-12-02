A Grantham businessman has received a valuable insight into the work carried out by the Guide Dogs charity as part of its Name a Puppy scheme.

Sam Eveling, of oven valeting service Ovenu Grantham, took part in the company's annual conference in Northamptonshire where George Upfield, who was left severely visually impaired after suffering a brain tumour aged nine, visited with his guide dog Yoko.

Sam, who spent seven years aboard cruise ships as a food and beverage manager, and who launched his business in Grantham a year ago, is one of more than 120 Ovenu franchisees across the UK who named puppy Selsey and are funding her training as she works towards becoming a fully qualified guide dog.

Sam Eveling with Guide Dog Yoko. (53478304)

The black Labrador, now almost 12 months old, is described as “progressing well”.

George, who started volunteering with the Guide Dogs at the age of 16, later worked with the charity as an administrator, and was recently appointed an operations support coordinator.

He described the many aspects of the charity’s work and thanked everyone for their generous donations and puppy sponsorship.

Sam, who was born in Ropsley and raised in Grantham, said: “George’s talk was inspirational and really brought home how important it is to sponsor the training of puppies like Selsey. Guide Dogs offer life-changing independence and freedom to people living with sight loss. However, it’s more than just mobility, because the companionship of a guide dog also brings positive psychological and social effects.”

The presentation was part of the Ovenu Conference, held in Northamptonshire, which allowed franchisees an opportunity to chat face-to-face whilst participating in various activities including golf, tenpin bowling and laser-clay shooting.

Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, said: “George’s personal story was very moving, and he inspired us all to continue to support Guide Dogs’ valuable work.”

Jo Berry, the charity’s business development manager, said: “We would like to thank everyone at Ovenu for their continued support of Guide Dogs, without the help of companies like Ovenu we would not be able to provide our life changing services to people living with sight loss.”

Ovenu has set up a Just Giving page that allows clients to make further donations to Guide Dogs at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ovenuforguidedogs