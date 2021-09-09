A Grantham businesswoman was invited to dine with the Duchess of Cornwall to highlight The Prince's Trust fund-raising campaigning.

Lauren Mann, owner of befriending service Farrow Friends, was invited to the breakfast-themed tea at Clarence House, London, on Friday (September 3) hosted by the Duchess in support of young women at The Prince’s Trust.

The event was aimed at raising awareness of The Brilliant Breakfast, a nationwide, grassroots event raising funds for The Prince’s Trust, to support young women in the United Kingdom.

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall hosts a reception for the Prince's Trust 'Brilliant Breakfast' launch at Clarence House.Photo by Ian Jones. (51045758)

Four young women, including Lauren, who were supported by youth charity The Prince’s Trust were invited to talk about how it helped transform their lives, by building confidence, giving them training and supporting them into employment.

Lauren started her own successful business which aims at helping elderly people to remain independent, with support from The Prince’s Trust Enterprise programme.

She said: "It was such an honour to share my story with the Duchess of Cornwall alongside other young women who have also been supported by The Trust.

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall hosts a reception for the Prince's Trust 'Brilliant Breakfast' launch at Clarence House.Photo by Ian Jones. (51045761)

"The support I have received from The Prince’s Trust has been amazing. It helped me with my business plan as well and mentor support. I’m planning to host my own Brilliant Breakfast in October and hope to raise much needed funds to support more young women like me."

Founded in 2020 by Annoushka Ducas MBE, The Brilliant Breakfast will run from the 11 to the 17 October 2021 raising funds from breakfasts hosted in homes and offices up and down the country.

From corporate-hosted breakfasts in the office, to eggs on toast at kitchen tables, this event will bring together friends, family and colleagues for a vital cause.

The money raised will go directly towards supporting young women on Prince’s Trust programmes across the United Kingdom.

Lauren Mann, owner of Farrow Friends, an award-winning elderly support business. (47001833)

Young women are among the hardest hit by the pandemic which has taken its toll on their education, employment and mental wellbeing.

Annoushka said: “We made a great start organising our first year of The Brilliant Breakfast where we helped over 300 young women get back into education and find employment by raising £329K.

"This year we are aiming high and want to get as close to raising £1 million in 2021. Vulnerable young women in the UK have never needed help more so this year we are determined to get as many people behind our initiative and raise urgent funds to help improve this situation.

"There is no better organisation in the country delivering life changing assistance. We are so grateful for the Duchess’ support for our cause.”

To get involved and host your own Brilliant Breakfast and raise money for The Prince’s Trust visit thebrilliantbreakfast.co.uk.