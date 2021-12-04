A food business, famous for its sausage rolls, recently won an award despite only being open for just over a year.

Emily’s Kitchen, started by Emily Kimmings in August 2020 from her home in Harlaxton during lockdown, took home the Great Taste Award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last month.

Shaun Whiting, of Price Whiting Hodgson Financial Planning who judged the category, said the business was a “wonderful success story”.

Emily went into more detail about the hard work that went into winning the award, her emphasis on using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible, and her plans going forward.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043637)

How did it feel to win the award?

Winning the Great Taste Award has definitely been the highlight since starting my business and I feel absolutely honoured. Just getting the nomination news I was thrilled.

There is plenty of competition in the area, all offering delicious food, so I couldn’t believe I had made it to the final three.

Winning the award has really made some of the struggles I’ve faced starting a new business during a global pandemic seem so worth it.

Why do you think your business stood out to the judges?

I think Emily’s Kitchen stood out to the judges as I offer something Grantham was missing with the options of grazing platters. I only use the highest quality ingredients in everything I produce and wherever possible locally sourced.

Since starting my business I have also tried my best to adapt what I offer to suit my customers needs and requirements and the judges seemed impressed with my versatility during the last 18 months.

The sausage rolls that won it for Emily. (53351099)

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

Emily’s Kitchen offers grazing platters and boxes for small or large groups, celebration cakes, catering for events and functions and bespoke catering from homemade meals to canapé parties.

Wherever possible I am as flexible as possible to offer all my clients a customised experience from start to finish whether it be an afternoon tea box for two people or a large event for 200 people.

What achievements/changes have you had over the last year?

When I started Emily’s Kitchen in August 2020 at my family home in Harlaxton I was lucky enough to have a wonderful space which I could open as a shop. I originally sold locally sourced products and homemade frozen meals.

I had a coffee machine installed to offer walkers and villagers somewhere to go, as we approached another lockdown I started selling baked goods and sausage rolls. Word seemed to spread and the amount of walkers increased.

In March 2021, after a very successful Christmas and New Year, I had to move my business due to the sale of my family home and adapt what I could offer. I now run the business as order-only which has worked really well the last nine months and I’m still based in Harlaxton, which is great.

. Kitchen provide homemade food platters (53351111)

What are your plans for the coming year?

My plans in 2022 are to push myself and the business further and offer more in larger catering services and hopefully do some pop ups at local markets and events.

Is there anyone that you would like to thank?

I would like to thank my family and friends without them believing in me. I would have never pushed myself to start my own business at 23 but especially my mum who over the past 18 months has been my pot washer, delivery driver, barista and sound board for many ideas!

I also have to thank all my wonderful customers because without them I wouldn’t have a business. The support from so many has been amazing.

I would also like to thank the judges Shaun and Tom for choosing me as this year’s winner of the Great Taste award. I’m truly honoured.