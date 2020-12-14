A Grantham businesswoman has launched an online shop selling pre-loved scarves and accessories.

Sarah White has started Re:wind Scarves in an attempt to “encourage people away from cheap, fast fashion and the negative impact that this has, both on the planet and the people living on it”.

While working for Oxfam and Shared Earth, Sarah gained retail experience in the fairtrade industry and is now applying it to her own business.

One of the many sustainable scarves available through Re:wind (43489896)

Re:wind hopes to offer a earth-friendly and sustainable goods without the premium that comes with environmentally-friendly products.

Sarah said: “When there is already an abundance of clothing on the planet, I realised that selling preloved items was a way to meet this demand.”

Re:wind only uses recyclable wrapping and labels.

Find out more at www.rewindscarves.co.uk