A Grantham businesswoman is marking the second anniversary of her beauty products venture with a pop-up sale and fund-raiser for a mental health group.

Melissa Darcey, of AquaBees Beauty, will hold the sale on Friday (October 1) at The BHive Community Hub at 11a Finkin Street, Grantham, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Melissa said: "I will be holding my first ever pop-up shop and re-launching my face to face business with the first of many pop-up shops to come. Friday 1st October marks my second year in business and I'm so pleased to be able to celebrate in person this year. There is direct delivery available to anywhere in the UK for just a small delivery charge and a personalised 1-2-1 service tailored to your needs."

There will be a wide selection of products, including 2021 festive ranges, and Christmas 2021 Catalogues for people to browse and complete your their shopping.

Coffee and Tea will be available for 50p with all money going to The Place2Bee Men's Mental Health Group as well as some cakes to celebrate the anniversary. There will also be a raffle and visitors are asked to take cash in order to take part.