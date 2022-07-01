A Grantham businesswoman has been named as a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Sam Fells, founder of Breaze Health Ltd, who is also a previous winner of Grantham Journal Business Awards, has been recognised as one of the best in the business after being shortlisted as one of the business leaders across the nation to have been selected out of over 5,300 entrants - the most the awards has ever received.

Sam said: "I’m beyond excited to have been shortlisted for this award and honoured to be recognised among the UK’s most inspiring entrepreneurs.

Sam Fells, who owns Breaze Health, has been nominated for the Great British Enterpreneur Awards. (57698703)

"After a very difficult couple of years it’s a huge boost to me personally and the wonderful team at Breaze HQ in Grantham.

"Together we’ve gone from just an idea to a thriving business employing local people and helping thousands across the UK to live with hay fever and allergy more comfortably.”

The business develops and produces a range of natural hay fever and allergy healthcare products from its base in Ellesmere Business Park.

They are designed to be used alongside conventional medicines and offer fast acting relief from stuffy, itchy noses and irritated eyes for people with hay fever and allergies aiding clear, easy breathing all day and a better night’s sleep.

Currently they employ eight people and the business continues to grow fast.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, which is in partnership with Starling Bank, acknowledges and champions the hard work and uplifting stories of business owners across the UK, with an emphasis on their journey and resilience over financial achievements.

Twelve awards will be given out per region for categories including Disruptor of the Year, Entrepreneur for Good Award, and the Great British Entrepreneur of the Year.

Notable winners from previous years include Social Chain founder Steven Bartlett, who went on to become the youngest ever investor on BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

This year’s awards, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, will also feature a brand new award highlighting the organisations investing in the training and development of young people. The John Caudwell Blaze Your Own Trail Award looks to recognise outstanding examples of businesses offering apprenticeships, vocational training, and diversity and inclusion initiatives, all in the name of improving young people’s access to work.

Francesca James, founder of the awards added: “The quality of applications is consistently excellent year on year, but we have been especially blown away by the innovation, drive and determination demonstrated this year.

"Shortlisting from so many inspiring contenders has been more challenging than ever, with many deserving cases put forward and an ever-growing business community thriving across the country.

“From the pandemic to the ongoing cost of living crisis, business owners haven’t had it easy over the past few years, but it’s a testament to the tenacity and perseverance of these entrepreneurs that they have continued on their path and refused to give in.

“This year’s finalists should be so proud of what they’ve already achieved both in business and in being shortlisted for an award - we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the finals and unveiling the winners!”

The alumni of the awards has collectively generated over £30 billion in revenue and employed more than 450,000 people.

To mark the milestone year for the programme, entrants will have the chance to win over £30,000 worth of marketing support and a tree will be planted for every application submitted with the support of Ecologi.

Anne Boden MBE, founder of Starling Bank, headline partner of the Awards, said: "Congratulations to all those businesses who have made the shortlist.

"It's great to see the passion, resilience and amazing ingenuity from entrepreneurs across so many categories.

The winners will be announced at a Grand Final which will be held at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on November 21.