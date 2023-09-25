A Grantham businesswoman has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award.

Lauren Mann, owner of Farrow Friends, has been nominated for the Prince’s Trust Young Achiever award.

Lauren found out in August she had been nominated for the award following her work as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

Lauren Mann (left) with her mum Sue Farrow (right) at the Grantham Journal Business Awards in 2021.

She said: “I feel incredible! I’m very grateful for what the Prince’s Trust does for me and other young people.

“It’s an honour to be able to give back by doing my bit as an ambassador for them and through the work I do with my business Farrow Friends.

“Every young person who succeeds in something that the Prince’s Trust has helped them with is worthy of an award.

“The young people that come through the programmes have amazing stories and so whilst winning the award would be incredible, it would be a reflection of the Prince’s Trust, its staff, volunteers and young people as a whole.”

Lauren established Farrow Friends - a befriending and support service - in 2017 after completing the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme.

Over the last few years, the service has gone from strength to strength and in 2021, it won the Customer Care award in the Grantham Journal Business Award.

Lauren said it would mean “so very much” if she won.

She added: “It would be such an honour to receive recognition for the work I try so hard at.

“However, I’m under no illusion that my fellow finalists are amazing people with incredible stories too and so, whoever wins will be a worthy recipient.”

The Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards celebrates the achievements of people who “make our world a better place”.

The annual award show is screened on ITV and is set to take place in October.