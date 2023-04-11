A Grantham businesswoman is launching a podcast to share the stories of older people.

Lauren Mann, owner of Farrow Friends, is launching the 'Reminisce with Lauren Mann' podcast.

Lauren will be talking to older people in a weekly podcast and hearing about their "past experiences, funny or amazing stories and wisdom that they wish to share with us", she said.

The Reminisce podcast artwork featuring Lauren's dad Frank Farrow (right) and her son Franky Mann (left). (63478972)

The idea to launch the podcast came from Lauren's work with Farrow Friends, a befriending and support service for the elderly.

She added: "My passion has always been talking and listening to the older generation, hearing their anecdotes, being amazed by the things they’ve seen or done in their lives and hearing how the world has changed over their lifetime.

"I love hearing their stories, whether they’re funny, sad or really quite amazing.

Lauren Mann (right) with her mum Sue Farrow (left) and the 2021 Grantham Journal Business Awards. (63002249)

"However, often it’s only me that gets to hear it. When the older generation have passed, those precious stories may be gone too, and I do not want that.

"So this project will use a variety of media to capture those stories so that they can be shared, enjoyed and learnt from."

Those featured on the podcast will include some existing clients of Farrow Friends and others who wish to apply to feature on the podcast.

If any one wishes to apply to be on the podcast or find out more information, they can go to www.farrowfriends.co.uk.

Lauren believes it is "so important" to "offer a platform for elderly peoples stories to be heard", she said.

She added: "Aside from recording the stories, a reminiscence session can be hugely beneficial for mental wellbeing and offers a chance to see a friendly face and provide some companionship.

"Something we work hard at at Farrow Friends is combatting loneliness.

"I’ve found through my work, that the older generation love sharing the things they have done in their life, their jobs, their travels, what they’ve seen or done and often there’s much to learn from them.

"Reminisce will allow older people to share their stories whilst also allowing others to hear them, learn from them and enjoy them."

The podcast will be available from Friday, April 21, on Spotify. Links to the podcast will be found on the Farrow Friends website and their social media.