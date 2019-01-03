Busy Grantham pedestrian crossing reopens to public
The south pedestrian underpass at Barrowby Road bridge was reopened last month after it was closed it for five weeks in order for Network Rail to carry out ‘essential repair work on the railway bridge.’
Steel ribs were installed to support defective brickwork in the pedestrian tunnel to stabilise the bricks and make the tunnel safer for pedestrians and the railway.
Pedestrians were advised to walk to the pedestrian crossing further up on the road while the work was being carried out.
But residents living nearby complained that the closure of the popular footpath was an ‘accident waiting to happen’.
