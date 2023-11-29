Cadets in Grantham have been busy this month.

The King’s School Combined Cadet Force recently travelled to Wyville, with Captain Dunlop overseeing their training.

Lieutenant Colonel R M Ogg BEM said: “This was a very busy November for us, but a wonderful experience for our cadets, especially to parade at the Cenotaph on Armistice day in London, to fully respect and participate in the two minutes silence when the guns fell silent after the First World War.”

The cadets building bashas.

While in Wyville, the cadets built Bashas, cooked 24 hour ration packs and underwent a navigation exercise.

All cadets passed the training and will now move onto one star ACS training, with a culmination testing exercise in the New Year at Stoke Rochford.

The contingent were also “heavily involved” with Remembrance Day activities this month.

The King's School Combined Cadet Force at the Cenotaph in London, on November 11.

This included selling poppies and attending Grantham’s Remembrance parade.

Fifteen cadets were selected by SSI Pulfrey to attend the Western Front Association parade in London on November 11.

The cadets have also competed in the Regional RAF CCF competition, where they came third, meaning they have qualified to compete in the National RAF CCF competition in March next year.

The cadets in the Regional RAF CCF competition.

Lt Col Ogg BEM added: “The RAF CCF Section here at King's did very well, coming first in the drill, air recognition and general knowledge part of the competition, gaining three trophies.

“There are still lots of elements for us to practise and develop, but still a very good result.”