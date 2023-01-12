A section of a busy Grantham road will be closed for 19 days from Monday.

Anglian Water will close Barrowby Gate near the roundabout connecting to Barrowby Road while works take place.

The closure will affect traffic approaching the roundabout along Barrowby Gate, with traffic still able to turn on to Barrowby Gate from the roundabout.

Barrowby Gate leading up to the roundabout on Barrowby Road. Image: Google (61819933)

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are installing a pressure reduction valve on the water main at Barrowby Gate to help reduce the risk of leakage in this part of the network.

“To avoid any further road closures and reduce disruption to road users, we are also taking the opportunity to work on a new cross connection from the Grantham Ring Main and close off an old water main.

“This requires quite deep excavation and large machinery and so to ensure the health and safety of the public and our teams we need to close the road while the work is carried out.

“We thank our customers for their patience while we carry out this essential work on our networks and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”