A Lincolnshire village has had a busy weekend with another one expected.

St Lawrence Church in Sedgebrook had an outdoor pet service over the weekend where pets and their owners were blessed and celebrated the benefits pets bring to their owners mental and physical health.

A raffle held on the day which raised £65 for the RSPCA.

People and their pets attending the pet service at St Lawrence Church (50981279)

There was also a MacMillan afternoon tea at the church, where a record turn out helped raise over £230 for the charity from the sale of cakes, fruit, veg and eggs.

Jenny Stuart said: "Thank you to everyone who helped make the event such a success."

On Sunday 12th September the village will have a Scarecrow Trail for the Lincolnshire Heritage Weekend.

People and their pets attending the pet service at St Lawrence Church (50981276)

The theme will be 'People from the Past' and people will be able to collect a map from the church showing the locations of the scarecrows.

There will also be a raffle, teas, and a variety of things for sale, including books, fruit and vegetables.

Markham Musuem in the church will also feature a new exhibition on the village blacksmith.