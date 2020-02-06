Busy year ahead as Grantham church looks forward to celebrating St Wulfram anniversary

A busy year lies ahead for St Wulfram’s Church as it continues to play a central role in the community.

This year the church looks forward to an important date in the diary when it will mark the 1,300th anniversary of the death of its patron saint, St Wulfram.

As a symbol of the important link with its patron, a relic of St Wulfram, his skull, will be brought over from France and will be placed in the church for visitors to see until the end of May.