Journal reporter Katie Green made it her mission to buy an outfit for under £10, not only showing how you can still treat yourself during hard financial times, but also helping in the fight against climate change. She writes...

The current economy we are living in means prices have gone up and spending has become a bit tighter.

Aspects of our everyday lives, whether it be food, energy or fuel, have all seen an increase in costs. In October, the UK food price inflation rose to a record 11.6 per cent and some of our food essentials, such as teabags and milk, became a lot more expensive.

The complete outfit. (61793103)

Energy bills face a further 20 per cent rise in a few months' time as the £400 energy bills discount scheme will come to an end.

Alongside the rising bills in 2022, climate change is also a cause for concern.

The UK clothing industry contributes 3.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, and according to the Commonwealth Human Ecology Council new clothes bought in the UK produce more carbon emissions per minute than driving a car around the world six times.

With rising costs and potential effects on the world, treating yourself to new clothes may not be at the forefront of your mind, with clothes prices going up and the sales not being like they used to be.

However, I will show you how you can still treat yourself.

I set myself a goal to try and buy a whole outfit for under £10 by shopping in charity shops around Grantham.

Where did I start? Well I first got out my £10 to remind myself that this was my limit.

The £10 note that started off my mission. (61744652)

Next I thought, 'what was I looking out for?' The answer to this was a casual outfit.

In Grantham, there are many charity shops to have a look in but I started with Cancer Research UK on the High Street. I started by looking for either a pair of jeans or trousers to add to my everyday look.

I made my first purchase and this was a pair of Dorothy Perkins dark blue flared jeans that cost me only £4. This was a great bargain as I have paid £45 for a pair of jeans in the past!

The Dorothy Perkins dark blue flared jeans that cost £4. (61792961)

So I had something to wear on my legs but I needed something for the top, so my initial thinking was I need a t-shirt.

I headed across the street to the Mind charity shop and straight away I spotted a top I was definitely going to buy. This was an Andeawy light blue and white striped crop top that cost £3.50.

The Andeawy light blue and white striped crop top that cost £3.50. (61793046)

Technically I had purchased a whole outfit, but what outfit would be complete without a pair of shoes?

I knew a pair of shoes may be the most expensive item so I headed to the Sue Ryder charity shop in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

I wanted to go here as all clothes are £1 at the moment, so a bargain was guaranteed. Just the other week I got a pair of burgundy Miss Selfridge trousers for only 50p!

The New Look shoes that cost £1. (61792977)

For shoes I was looking for something comfy and casual, and lo and behold I found it. My final purchase was a pair of grey trainers for – you guessed it – £1.

In total, my outfit was £8.50, proving there are some great bargains out there.

£1.50 was left. (61793041)

What was great about this is I was able to recycle fashion and not contribute to the 'fast fashion' industry.

If you don't know what 'fast fashion' is, it is inexpensive and trendy clothing produced quickly for mass-market retailers.

As a result of this, the clothes being produced use up a lot of natural resources and emit greenhouse gases into the air, which are responsible for climate change.

Recently it was revealed that 2022 was the hottest year on record since 1884 as a result of the earth becoming hotter.

By buying second-hand clothes, you are recycling and helping in the fight against climate change.

If you are not looking for a full outfit, you now know that there are bargains out there for you to treat yourself too – and they can be found right on your doorstep.