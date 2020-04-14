Buzz Lightyear to patrol streets of Grantham on mission to make children smile

Buzz Lightyear is on a very special mission to visit as many children in Grantham over the next few weeks.

Lee and Kate Askew, of Bell Close in Gonerby Hill Foot, are taking it in turns to dress up as the popular film character alongside their daughter Georgi-Lea and visit a different neighbourhood in Grantham every evening.

Lee said: "We initially bought the costume for our grandson Carter-Lee. He loves Toy Story but is cooped up in a flat during lockdown.

Buzz will be touring the toen. (33497324)

"We quickly realised that it wasn’t just our grandson who loved seeing him so what turned out to be a Buzz Lightyear flyby has now been turned into a marathon as we have received lots of requests to visit different areas across town.

"It’s all a bit of fun and if it brings just one smile then it was worth it."

Their first 'mission' yesterday took them down Trent Road and Goodliff Road.

Carter-Lee Askew (33497319)

Lee added:"We are taking it in turns to wear the costume and walk off some of these takeaways. Our daughter is playing the Toy Story theme tune from the car."

Kate who works as a sheltered housing officer for South Kesteven District Council added: "We are trying to cover as many areas as we can. I’m still working so will literally be finishing work at 5:15pm and heading out for all the little people. Their smiles and excitement make it all worth while.

The feedback we’ve received is quite overwhelming."

Carter-Lee Askew (33497333)

Buzz will be starting at Brittain Drive at 5.30pm tonight and will head towards Princess Drive.

Lee added: "Give us a wave but please remember not to approach and to stay safe."

Read more CoronavirusGrantham