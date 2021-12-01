A men's mental health support group is set to receive a new kitchen after a charity night raised more than £3,000.

The event took place at the Brass & Bloom, Grantham, with entertainment provided by Dom Brister and a buffet served by the Finkin's team.

A total of £3,190 was raised on the night, with all of the raffle prizes that were donated being sold and won on the night.

Rob Dixon presenting the cheque to Jason Desmond and the other service users in attendance (53388335)

The successful night was organised by local fundraiser Rob Dixon.

Rob said: "It was buzzing at The Place2bee tonight and I was delighted to present a cheque for £3,000 to Jason Desmond, who heads up Place2bee and some of the service users in attendance.

"A new kitchen is being delivered by Howdens Grantham who are supplying a full kitchen at a substantial discount. The funds raised will pay for this kitchen and still leave a lot to support activity at the BHive/Place2bee."

Rob added: "Thank so much to everyone who attended and purchased raffle tickets and bid in the auction."