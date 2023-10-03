A by-election has been called following the death of a councillor.

Following the death of Councillor Ray Wootten, a by-election will be held to fill the seats for Grantham St Wulfram’s ward and the Lincolnshire County Council division of Grantham North.

Candidates can be nominated up until 4pm on Friday, October 13, with voting taking place on Thursday, November 9.

Councillor Ray Wootten

Karen Bradford, South Kesteven District Council chief executive and returning officer, said: "To be certain of being able to vote – and have a say in these by-elections and any future elections and referendums, as well as local and parliamentary votes – you need to be registered.

"You can contact our electoral services team, to find out if you're already registered to vote, but you will also need to get in touch to update your details if you have moved house or changed your name."

Nomination papers for candidates must be signed by a proposer and seconder who need to be local government electors for the relevant ward or division.

Information for anyone who wishes to become a councillor can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/becomecouncillor.

Residents who wish to vote must be registered by Tuesday, October 24, and can visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

All voters at a polling station now need to show an accepted form of photographic identification.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate at http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/voterID.

People must do this by 5pm on Wednesday, November 1.