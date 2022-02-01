Candidates for two district council by-elections have been announced.

Candidates will battle it out for seats on South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council.

Competing for a seat on the district council's Aveland ward, which includes the villages of Aslackby, Rippingale and Haconby, are Richard Dixon-Warren (Con) and Barry Hare (Lab).

Standing for election to the district council's Isaac Newton ward,which includes Great Ponton, Stoke Rochford and Colsterworth, are Stuart Fawcett (Lab), Ben Green (Conservative), Andrew Skelton (no specified party) and Mike Turner (Green).

Candidates for the Colsterworth Rural county council by-election are Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem), Stuart Fawcett (Lab), Mike Turner (Green) and Charlotte Vernon (Con).

Voting will take place on Thursday, February 24.

Voters need to register by Tuesday, February 8 to take part ad can do this by calling the elections team on 01476 406080.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on February 24 for eligible residents to cast their vote.

People can also apply to vote by post by 5pm on Wednesday, February 9.

Returning officer Karen Bradford said: "Polling cards with details of where to vote are being sent out and those who have not received theirs yet will receive them shortly.

"To be certain of being able to cast your vote and have a say in these elections and future referendums, local and parliamentary votes, you need to be registered.

"You can contact our electoral services team, to find out if you're already registered to vote, but you will also need to get in touch to update your details if you have moved house or changed your name."