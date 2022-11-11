The resignation of a councillor means there will be an election for a vacant council seat.

People of voting age living in the Folkingham, Billingborough and Horbling area will be asked to cast their votes at a by-election on Thursday, December 15.

The successful candidate will become the representative for Toller ward on South Kesteven District Council.

The area covered by South Kesteven's Toller ward. Image: Google Maps

Candidates wishing to stand for election have until Friday, November 18, at 4pm to submit their nomination papers.

Information for those interested in becoming a councillor can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/becomecouncillor.

Candidate nomination papers and information packs, and answers to questions potential candidates may have, are available from www.southkesteven.gov.uk/byelections, by calling the elections team on 01476 307080 or emailing elections@southkesteven.gov.uk.

Voting will take place for Toller ward. Photo: iStock

Completed nomination papers must be signed by a proposer, seconder and eight others eligible to vote in local government elections for the Toller Ward, and delivered to the Returning Officer, South Kesteven House, St Peter's Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ.

Anyone wishing to vote in the by-election, particularly those who have moved home recently, or are turning 18, must register to do so at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote by the end of Tuesday, November 29. The website will ask for a name, current and previous address and nationality, as well as a date of birth and National Insurance number.

Residents who aren’t able to cast their vote at a polling station can apply for a postal vote, or a proxy vote in which someone delivers a vote to the ballot box on their behalf.

The deadline for a postal vote application is 5pm on Wednesday, November 30. For a proxy vote it is 5pm on Wednesday, December 7.