Three by-elections will take place in South Kesteven next month.

Isaac Newton and Aveland wards will be contested on Thursday, February 24, to fill the seats on South Kesteven District Council.

On the same day, there will be a by-election for the Colsterworth Rural electoral division of Lincolnshire County Council.

Councillor Bob Adams died in November. (53139298)

The Isaac Newton ward and Colsterworth division were held by Conservative councillor Bob Adams who died in November. The Aveland ward was held by Conservative Peter Moseley who resigned as a councillor this month after posting controversial tweets.

Candidates can be nominated from Friday, January 21, and nomination papers must be signed by a proposer and seconder who need to be local government electors for the relevant ward or division.

SKDC chief executive and returning officer for the district, Karen Bradford, said: “Councillors make a real difference to their communities and these elections will give people the chance to put themselves forward to help decide local issues.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley. (52808061)

“If you are interested in standing, please get in touch with our elections team who can explain the process and assist with all aspects of the process, including the paperwork, campaigning and count arrangements.”

Information on how to become a councillor can be found on the SKDC website at southkesteven.gov.uk/becomecouncillor.

Nomination papers and information packs are also available from the SKDC website at southkesteven.gov.uk/byelections, from the elections team on 01476 406080 or by email at elections@southkesteven.gov.uk

The election timetable will begin with the publication of the Notice of Election on January 20 and prospective candidates will have until 4pm on Friday, January 28, to submit completed nomination papers.

Full details on each election can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15659

To vote, residents need to be registered by the end of Tuesday, February 8. They need to register at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote particularly if they have recently moved or are turning 18.

The website asks for date of birth and National Insurance number as well as name, address, previous address and nationality.