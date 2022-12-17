Illegal immigrants are the focus of Gareth Davies' column this month. He writes:

Over the past few years, we have seen a significant increase in the number of individuals choosing to cross the English Channel in small boats from France to claim asylum in the UK.

Many of these originate from safe countries and all travel through countries regarded as safe.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies (57351646)

Uncontrolled, illegal immigration is not compassionate. It not only does a disservice to those who do the right thing and come to this country to build a new life through legal means, but it puts immense pressure on local public services and is deeply unfair on those who have a genuine asylum claim, often fleeing unimaginable conditions in unsafe countries, such as Ukraine.

Our country has a long and proud record of offering a safe haven to those most in need, and our area has played a significant part in providing a home-from-home for Ukrainian refugees and others thanks to the incredible generosity of our local people. But our capacity to help is limited when others unfairly exploit the system.

That’s why we recently passed the Nationality and Borders Act. This legislation successfully created harsher criminal sentences for those attempting to enter illegally and it imposed the despicable people smugglers to a maximum life sentence in prison.

This week the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, went much further, introducing new measures to improve the way that our asylum system operates, reduce the backlog of asylum claims, and crack down on illegal immigration

Firstly, there will be a cross-government approach to tackling this issue under a new Small Boats Operational Command, bringing together expertise from the Border Force, police, and our Armed Forces into one structure.

There will also be a concerted effort to deal with those already here and awaiting processing.

Over a third who arrived by small boat last year were Albanians, who left a prosperous European country and travelled across the safest continent in the world to illegally enter the UK.

It is right that we, like France and Germany, acknowledge Albania as a safe country and, as a result, reject most Albanian asylum claims.

I am glad that the Prime Minister has made this a priority and that we have reached an enhanced agreement with Albania for swift returns.

Crucially, in the New Year, new legislation will close any remaining loopholes by making it unambiguously clear that any person entering the UK illegally will not be able to stay.

Instead, they will be detained and promptly returned either to their home country or to a safe country where their claim can be considered.

Reducing illegal migration is a key priority of mine – one which I will continue to raise with the Home Secretary and Prime Minister. I am hopeful that the measures announced this week, along with the commitment to pass additional laws next year, will allow us to fully take control of our borders.