A cab driver is set to compete in a beauty pageant that aims to promote body confidence.

Grantham taxi driver Caitlin Nash-Robinson is competing for the title of Ms Voluptuous UK on Saturday 16 July.

The 32-year-old, who drives for QA Taxis in Grantham, will participate at the Miss Voluptuous Pageants UK Final at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Caitlin Nash-Robinson will compete in Miss Voluptuous UK on 16th July at Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham. Credit: Charlotte Clemie Photography

This year, each contestant is raising money for various charities including The Trussell Trust and Women for Afghan Women, but Caitlin will be using her own platform The Femme Space to raise awareness and help educate others about female health and the reproductive system as she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome in January 2020.

Caitlin said: "It's really important to me that I raise awareness for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome because not enough is known about this crippling condition, but being a Miss Voluptuous UK finalist has definitely helped to shine a light on it.

"People are always intrigued when I tell them that I'm a taxi driver - because it's such a male dominated environment and of course, pageantry is the polar opposite! Being part of these competitions has helped me develop the confidence to finally be myself and realise that I was good enough to do what ever I wanted to do, and that helped me become a taxi driver.

"To those who say that beauty contests aren't relevant or that plus-sized women shouldn't compete, I say that competitions like Miss Voluptuous UK give women of all shapes and sizes licence to be themselves without being judged, and the support network and community of women competing is one of the most empowering and life-enhancing things you'll ever experience."

The Miss Voluptuous pageant is the only beauty pageant in the UK which is dedicated solely to plus-sized ladies, and is also an empowerment programme for them. The competition aims to promote body confidence and inspire plus-sized women to develop a can-do attitude in all areas of their life.

She added: "People shouldn't be defined by perceptions or stereotypes as this can be limiting in life.

"This is why I want to win Miss Voluptuous UK - so that I can help people realise that they are enough, just the way they are."

Alongside promoting The Femme Space, she will also be supporting Verity UK, a research charity dedicated to curing and supporting women suffering with this disease.

The competition will include a personal interview with several judges, as well as three on stage rounds consisting of eco round, where contestants make a sustainable outfit from recycled materials, fashion wear and evening wear, which are all contribute to the final score.

If she wins at the grand final, she will then move on to the next stage to represent the UK at the international pageant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

If you would like to buy tickets or find out more information on the event, you can get them here.