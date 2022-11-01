Cadets from King's School enjoyed a host of activities including climbing, shooting and caving when they visited Lancashire over the half-term week.

The combined cadet force from the Grantham school visited Inskip Cadet Training Centre on a trip organised by Flt Lt Barton.

The group enjoyed using flight Simulators and air rifle shooting on their first day followed by mountain biking the next day.

The third day included climbing on a Rockwall, archery, paintballing and air rifle shooting,

They enjoyed a day of caving in the Churn Caves near the Ribblesdale viaduct at Ingleborough before returning home.

Contingent commander Ray Ogg said: "The trip to Inskip was excellent, and following the restrictions placed on CCF contingents during Covid-19 which have now been lifted, this has allowed 22 cadets to experience an autumn camp with all its training potential."