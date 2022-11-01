Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham King's School cadets enjoy caving, shooting and climbing at training centre

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:57, 01 November 2022
 | Updated: 10:59, 01 November 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Cadets from King's School enjoyed a host of activities including climbing, shooting and caving when they visited Lancashire over the half-term week.

The combined cadet force from the Grantham school visited Inskip Cadet Training Centre on a trip organised by Flt Lt Barton.

The group enjoyed using flight Simulators and air rifle shooting on their first day followed by mountain biking the next day.

Cadets enjoyed cycling on their trip to Inskip. (60349385)
Cadets enjoyed cycling on their trip to Inskip. (60349385)

The third day included climbing on a Rockwall, archery, paintballing and air rifle shooting,

They enjoyed a day of caving in the Churn Caves near the Ribblesdale viaduct at Ingleborough before returning home.

A day's caving was enjoyed by the cadets. (60349390)
A day's caving was enjoyed by the cadets. (60349390)
Air rifle shooting at the camp. (60349401)
Air rifle shooting at the camp. (60349401)
Enjoying archery at the Inskip camp. (60349397)
Enjoying archery at the Inskip camp. (60349397)
Mountain biking through the forests at Inskip. (60349430)
Mountain biking through the forests at Inskip. (60349430)
Mountain biking was one of the many activities King's cadets enjoyed on their trip. (60349403)
Mountain biking was one of the many activities King's cadets enjoyed on their trip. (60349403)
Cadets climb the wall at Inskip. (60349399)
Cadets climb the wall at Inskip. (60349399)
The cadets enjoyed a day's caving. (60349697)
The cadets enjoyed a day's caving. (60349697)

Contingent commander Ray Ogg said: "The trip to Inskip was excellent, and following the restrictions placed on CCF contingents during Covid-19 which have now been lifted, this has allowed 22 cadets to experience an autumn camp with all its training potential."

Armed Forces Education Grantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE