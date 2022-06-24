A cohort of officer cadets graduated from a local RAF training academy.

Sixty five officer cadets from the RAF Officer Training Academy graduated from RAF College Cranwell yesterday (Thursday).

Air Vice-Marshal Alan Gillespie CBE MA BSc RAF, director UK Military Aviation Authority, was the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of The Queen’s Squadron consisting of officers from Modular Initial Officer Training Course No. 12 and Specialist Initial Officer Training Course No. 7 from Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

The graduation was overseen by the Reviewing officer Air Vice-Marshal Alan Gillespie and Commandant RAF College Cranwell, Air Cmdr Andrew Dickens. Credit: Andrew Wheeler (57532638)

Air Vice-Marshal Gillespie said: “It is a great honour to be the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of No 12 Modular Initial Officer Training Course and No 7 Specialist Initial Officer Training Course. Following what has been a challenging period for all, the Royal Air Force and wider society are enjoying a return to public celebrations as demonstrated by the recent Platinum Jubilee.

"In recognising the achievements of the Service’s newest intake of officers, surrounded by their peers, friends and family, I look forward to sharing in the pride felt by all on this auspicious day.

This cadre of young officers will now continue through progressively challenging training before commencing front-line operations in support of UK interests across the globe. I wish them all the very best with their future endeavours. Per Ardua Ad Astra."

The graduation was overseen by the Reviewing officer Air Vice-Marshal Alan Gillespie and Commandant RAF College Cranwell, Air Cmdr Andrew Dickens. Credit: Andrew Wheeler (57532641)

The graduation was overseen by the Reviewing officer Air Vice-Marshal Alan Gillespie and Commandant RAF College Cranwell, Air Cmdr Andrew Dickens. Credit: Andrew Wheeler (57532644)

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk