A section of cadets visited an air ambulance crew as part of their training.

The King's School Combined Cadet Force (CCF) paid a visit to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance headquarters at Waddington, as part of their first aid and citizenship training.

The cadets were shown the air ambulance and also the helicopter ambulances and rapid response vehicles (HEMS).

The cheque presentation. (61863382)

Lieutenant Colonel Ray M Ogg BEM said: "This was an excellent morning with the air ambulance enhancing the cadets knowledge of first aid, and understanding from the paramedics the level of skill needed to give a person the best chance of survival."

Paramedics gave the cadets a talk on the first aid equipment used and two doctors discussed trauma injuries and their skills.

The cadets looking at the vehicles. (61863476)

Two pilots also briefed the cadets on different aspects of the aircraft including landing restrictions.

The cadets got a tour of the helicopter. (61863550)

The King's School Combined Cadet Force paid a visit to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew. (61863636)

Lt Col R M Ogg BEM presented the crew with a cheque for £200 which the cadets raised as part of their past citizenship activities.