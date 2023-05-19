Over 70 cadets took part in an annual training exercise.

The Kings School Combined Cadet Force took part in their March Hare exercise, held in Oasby.

This involved Year 9, Year 12 and Year 13 cadets working together to develop their leadership skills.

The Kings School Combined Cadet Force took part in the annual March Hare exercise.

Lieutenant Colonel RM Ogg BEM said: “This is an important exercise in our annual training programme.

“Successful completion means cadets can volunteer for consideration for the limited places available for our summer camp.”

When the cadets received their results.

The cadets undertook an adventure training walk from the sports field to Oasby, near Sleaford, helping them to develop their map and compass skills.

They also received a good briefing before the walk from SSI Shane Pulfrey.

The cadets taking a break for lunch.

After this, it was time for the cadets to build their own basha – a type of shelter – and test their cooking skills with a 24-hour ration pack.

Another small exercise then took place to develop the cadets skills moving from place to place in the dark, and then it was sleep.

The cadets practicing their orienterring skills.

During the night, a torrential rainstorm hit the cadets campsite, but 98 per cent of the basha survived.

The following day the cadets put their skills into action with a SSI Pulfrey designed competition, with first Aid and orienteering on the list.

All too soon it was time to go home, with the cadets leaving tired but exhilarated.

The cadets practicing their orienterring skills.

The cadets on route.

As a result of the training session, 18 passed their complete Red Star and 36 completed their Red ½ star.