Cadets from the King's School in Grantham met members of the Army's Household Division in London this week.

The cadets travelled with Captain Dunlop and SSI Shane Pulfrey to visit Wellington Barracks on Wednesday.

The day started very early for the senior cadets of the King's contingent, who were taken firstly to see the Guards Chapel, and then to the Regimental Guards Museum.

Grantham cadets meet members of the Household Division in London. (63552611)

Then followed a talk about the various Regiments, for example the Welsh and Irish Guards, and how they feature within the British Army.

After a brief break it was off to Buckingham Palace to see the Changing of the Guard.

Then the cadets met soldiers who are training for the Coronation, and a chance to discuss what it was like be on regimental duties in London.

Inside the Guards chapel. (63552613)

Lt Col Ray Ogg BEM, said: "We as a Contingent like cadets to meet members of the British Army who serve in different Regiments.

"It gives cadets a different perspective of what is on offer in the Army, and allows them to make knowledgeable choices of what is available to them if that is their intended career choice."

A view inside the Guards chapel. (63552615)

Queen Elizabeth II's uniform and medals at the Regimental Guards Museum. (63552617)

Lt Col Ogg thanked Colour Sergeant Fiddy for making the visit possible.