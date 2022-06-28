A pizza oven was among items stolen from a Grantham café which only opened a few weeks ago.

The Snug café in Westgate was broken into on Monday (June 27).

A pizza oven, food out of the fridge and possibly a jet washer were stolen from the premises in the early hours of the morning.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the cafe at 4.28pm on Monday with reports of the theft from the garden of the commercial property.

The Snug Cafe on Westgate was broken into on Monday June 27. (57622364)

The cafe posted a still from its CCTV cameras on Facebook, showing a man inside the cafe.

Katherine Hodgson, owner of The Snug Café with her partner Luke, said: "If the public can recognise anything from the image, if they have any idea then to let the police or us know.

"We're gutted because we've only been open three weeks and it gets destroyed already."

The police are continuing their investigation.

If you have any information that may help, you can contact the police on 101 quoting 306 of June 27.