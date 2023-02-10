The owners of a Grantham café are devastated after it was broken into twice within a short period of time.

The Snug on Westgate was broken into on January 2, and the latest break-in was on Wednesday (February 8), when outdoor speakers and an outdoor speaker was stolen.

The café was first broken into in June 2022, only three weeks after it first opened when a pizza oven was stolen. Thieves struck again a few weeks after that.

CCTV image from the break in on Wednesday, February 8. Photo: Kathryn Hodgson (62368759)

The café is owned by Kathryn Hodgson and her fiancé Luke Ballantyne, and first opened in May 2022.

Kathryn, who is waiting for a kidney transplant, said: "It is quite devastating to put all this hard work into a business, building it up, fixing the building and to have people think it’s ok to do this.

"We are a small business trying to make a living for ourselves and we can’t keep paying out to replace the things that have been stolen.

The Snug Cafe on Westgate, Grantham. Photo: Kathryn Hodgson (62368875)

"We put our all into this place and it just makes us wonder why do we bother when things like this happen and the fact it’s been so many incidents in such a short space of time makes it worse.

"I am quite poorly so don’t need the stress."

Kathryn said the items stolen alongside the pizza oven included a jet wash, tools, food, alcohol, crockery, a L.E.D disco light, three speakers, an outdoor heater, a disco ball, laser and blankets. The security cameras have also been damaged.

Both burglaries on January 2 and February 8 were reported to Lincolnshire Police.

"Incident 110 of February 9 is another report of burglary, called in at 10.18am. Outdoor speakers and an outdoor heater were reported stolen.

"The burglary was believed to have happened overnight on February 8. Inquiries are ongoing."

Anybody with information about the break-ins should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.