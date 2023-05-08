A cafe that was taken over by new owners last year is celebrating its first anniversary.

Digby’s Cafe, in the Guildhall Arts Centre, held a small celebration on Friday (May 5) to mark one year since Vivienne Reichelt took over the cafe.

The former Guildhall Arts Centre Cafe reopened its doors last year for the first time since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Digby's Cafe staff.

Vivienne said it “took the hardest time to make people realise we are here” but it has “gradually got better” over the past year.

She added: “This celebration is to say thank you to the staff and people who have helped us along the way.

Vivienne Reichelt lights the cake.

“It [the cafe] was closed for such a long time and that was the issue.

“Because it was closed for all of that time, there were no regulars to start with, and for the shows people were bringing in their own refreshments because it was the thing you had to do.

“It was quiet to start with but then it built up. We had the panto which was fantastic.

Digby's Cafe in Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre celebrated one year.

“It was three show days a week and it nearly killed us, but it was worth it.

“It shows everyone we are here and we are open. The more shows we do the better it is.”

Vivienne’s team that she recruited along the way “work well” together.

Digby's Cafe staff and friends celebrate one year.

She added: “If we work well together then we can do anything.”

Looking forward, the cafe looks to cater for more events including weddings, birthdays or funerals.

Vivienne added: “Come and visit us. Come and say hello!”