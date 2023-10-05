A Grantham cafe has celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Kitchen and Coffee, in Westgate, celebrated the “significant milestone” yesterday (October 4).

Henry Young-Alls, son of the owners, said the business has “gone from strength to strength” over the last five years.

He added: “I think it’s an achievement with Covid and other stuff.

“It’s quite a significant milestone when other small businesses in Grantham are closing their doors and we have stayed open.

“It feels like we have a strong support.”

During the Covid pandemic, the business was forced to shut just like many other hospitality venues.

As an alternative, it served takeaways.

Henry added: “It’s been a rollercoaster.

“The first lockdown was not one ever experienced before, especially for a business.

Left to right: Henry Young-Alls, Matt Alls and Neve Alls

“We could not open, then we were able to open again and then had to shut again.”

Despite some struggles, a highlight for Henry has been seeing the business “grow and evolve.”

“The positive feedback we get and the love we get online is why we do it and why we want to do it well.”

The Kitchen and Coffee team.

Henry wanted to say thank you to Kitchen and Coffee’s customers as “without them, there is no point having a business.

He added: “They [customers] are always going to be the main driver.”

A cake stand in the cafe will feature celebratory cakes over the weekend.