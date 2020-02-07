Cafe opens inside rescued community pub in Marston

A new community run cafe has been opened inside a village pub.

The Thorold Arms in Marston was bought and relaunched by Marston and Hougham campaigners last November, after being closed for four years. The pub’s committee looked to branch out into the local area and felt a cafe was needed.

The group set up a weekly post office service that visits every Wednesday morning from 9.30am to 12.30pm quickly followed by a community café serving hot drinks and refreshments daily.

They hope to attract non-pub goers as well as providing a daytime social hub for clubs and local residents who were feeling lonely or isolated.

The community group’s treasurer, Sandra Allen, said: “It wouldn’t have been possible without Pub is The Hub and we can only go from strength to strength.”

