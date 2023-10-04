A cafe that has helped the Bottesford community has announced it will be closing this week.

The Bottesford Coffee Shop, in Queen Street, Bottesford, will be shutting its doors on Friday (October 6).

Owner Jane Mclaughlin decided last Christmas she would have to shut the cafe as she found it “difficult to compete with the cost of living and expenses for the running costs”.

Jane McLaughlin (left) and Sue Rawlings (right), who ran the cafe with Jane.

Jane said: “Running the coffee shop has been an amazing experience and I have continued to enjoy doing it, but it’s time to move forward with my life.

“I met a very special person who walked through the coffee shop door and swept me off my feet like a fairytale.

“We are relocating to enjoy the rest of our lives.”

A Google Street View of the Bottesford Coffee Shop

Last Christmas, the coffee shop served free Christmas and Boxing Day meals for anyone who may have been struggling.

Jane added: “I feel I brought a lot to Bottesford. We gave our time to support the community.

“We provided Christmas dinners, sandwiches and cake to the warm centre and many free dinners and sandwiches to our customers that were sick.

“I always had time to listen to my customers in the sad times. I will miss that.”