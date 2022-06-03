The Tollemache Inn in Grantham has been busy baking to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and raise money for teenage cancer charity.

The Wetherspoon's pub held a staff bake off today (Friday June 3), with District Councillor Lee Steptoe judging the baked goods.

Chelsea Abbott-Sumner, manager of the pub said: "I think just because its a celebration for everybody, this is her 70th anniversary of being the Queen so its something to celebrate and something to be proud of.

Councillor Lee Steptoe (left) with manager of the Tollemache Inn Chelsea Abbott-Sumner.

"That's our Queen, we should celebrate it and it brings people together."

Today is the first of various events the pub is holding across the weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday June 4), they will be holding a best dressed competition so "the customers can get involved as well" and it "gives them something to look forward to and they get a prize!", adds Chelsea.

The staff at The Tollemache Inn have been busy baking ahead of the Platinum Jubilee and to raise money for charity.

Coun Steptoe praised the cakes on display and the work being done by the Wetherspoon's.

He said: "I think Chelsea and Chelsea’s staff are doing an absolutely superb job.

"It’s fantastic because it helps brings the community together, it’s as simple as that really.

"I mean I was alive in 1977 when it was the silver jubilee for 25 years and there was a massive amount of street parties and so on.



"We don’t sort of live in that sort of time anymore so anything that brings the community together like this is absolutely awesome!

"The Queen is a remarkable woman.

"She's 96 years old and has been head of state for 70 years.

"She is an absolutely, truly remarkable women and its only right we celebrate her life."



Coun Steptoe also attended a Jubilee event at the Grantham West Community Centre on Trent Road which he adds was "packed and the sole purpose was to bring people on that estate who don't have it easy and to bring them together on what is a special day.

"Whatever your views are on the Royal family, its a special day."

The Tollemache Inn normally holds bake off events as "we do have a lot of bakers who work here," adds Chelsea.

They continually raise funds for the Our Clic Charity which is part of the Young Lives vs Cancer campaign.