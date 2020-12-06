Call for action against speeding on Grantham road

A county councillor is calling for action to be taken against those who are speeding on a Grantham road.

County Councillor Ray Wootten says he has received complaints of excessive speeding on the Gonerby Road, Gonerby Hill Foot, which is a 30mph zone.

Coun Wootten, a retired police officer, says excess speeding can result in involvement in a road traffic collision, penalty points on your licence, a fine or disqualification.

He said: "When I served as a police officer I dealt with numerous injury accidents which resulted in the death of a loved one. Having to deliver that message to family members is something you or they never forget, so please keep to the speed limit."

Councillor Ray Wootten is calling for action against speeding through Gonerby Hill Foot. (43418614)

The Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership and the local police have been asked to examine what can be done to further enforce the 30mph on this stretch of road.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership manager Steve Batchelor said: "In addition to liaising with a local resident, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership is also working with Coun Wootten to assess the issues on Gonerby Road and consider what actions are required."

"This includes whether the site is suitable for mobile speed camera enforcement, the possible introduction of the Community Speed Watch Scheme, and liaising with the Neighbourhood Policing Team."

Coun Wootten also said that average speed cameras on the A1 near Colsterworth catch approximately 250 motorists each month exceeding the national speed limit, which does not include the temporary 50mph limit near the new Grantham relief road underpass.

According to the RAC Foundation, last year 2.4 million speeding offences were detected in England and Wales. There has been a threefold rise in serious speeding during lockdown, even though vehicle volumes are down significantly.

Government figures show that 63% of vehicles in a 30mph zone and, 53% of motorists on motorways exceed the limits. Weekends show the biggest increasesin speeding across all types of roads.