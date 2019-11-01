Call for clear-up of Grantham Earlesfield estate

A Grantham estate is “crying out for investment following years of neglect” according to a ward councillor.

Labour councillor Lee Steptoe was elected to represent the Earlesfield ward in the May district council elections.

He went on a walkabout of courts on the estate in late September with a “highly frustrated” resident in his 80s. What they saw prompted Coun Steptoe to call on South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council to bring the “most deprived ward in the district” up to a better standard.

Labour councillor Lee Steptoe took these pictures during a walkabout of the Earlesfield estate in Grantham with a resident. (20041807)

And he said he has been left frustrated on follow-up visits to see little has changed.

Coun Steptoe said: “I was shocked by what I saw; massive overhanging bushes along the pathway next to the Bluecoat Meres Academy, trees blocking out street lights, rubbish, glass and graffiti, an open cable box, tyres in the road.”

He added: “There is a huge amount of decent, law-abiding people that live on the estate that deserve a lot better.

Labour councillor Lee Steptoe took these pictures during a walkabout of the Earlesfield estate in Grantham with a resident. (20041803)

“I think it’s demoralising the local community and makes them think nobody is interested.

SKDC’s cabinet member for housing Councillor Barry Dobson said: “SKDC is already aware of these issues and steps are being taken to address them. Our housing team undertook a recent walkabout on the Earlesfield estate during which areas for action were identified and we are tackling those issues, including clearing pathways and tree maintenance.

“Community involvement is crucial and we are working with our tenants to help improve our estates and better understand local priorities.”

On behalf of LCC, executive member for highways Coun Richard Davies said: “If overgrowing trees or bushes are blocking the footpaths, we will approach the appropriate landowner and ask that they cut them back. Any highways issues should be reported via our online system at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting.”

Coun Steptoe plans to set up a forum which will lobby on local issues.

Labour councillor Lee Steptoe took these pictures during a walkabout of the Earlesfield estate in Grantham with a resident. (20041811)