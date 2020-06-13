Cyclists are being asked to join in an event over August Bank Holiday weekend raising money for a major cash-strapped charity for the homeless.

The annual Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride, which raises money for the Connection at St Martin’s, near Trafalgar Square in London, will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spirit of Queen Eleanor is being kept alive by cycling in relay over the four days of August bank holiday along the route of the Queen Eleanor Crosses down to London and Westminster Abbey, via Grantham. Going two by two and keeping a social distance, a cross carved by a Lincoln cyclist and craftsman is accompanying the relay.