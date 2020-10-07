A six-week consultation period – which the district council says will give residents the chance to help shape the future of South Kesteven – opens on Monday.

South Kesteven District Council’s Local Plan for 2011-2036 was adopted in January this year, with a commitment to an early review allowing the council to consider changes in local housing requirements and provide an update on the provision of employment land and gypsy and traveller accommodation.

The review will take the plan forward to 2041, and is likely to see a rise in the number of houses built.

South Kesteven District Council (32277106)

The consultation is designed to identify issues and options that can be updated and refreshed in the Local Plan, said SKDC.

Cabinet member for housing and planning Councillor Robert Reid, said: “Consultation is a very important part of the Local Plan review process and we would urge residents to please play their part in influencing what is a key planning document for the district.

“We are working with residents as well as local and national interest groups in order ensure we have a Local Plan that responds to the challenges we face and takes account of social, environmental and economic factors.”

The review will take into account the Government’s standard methodology for calculating local housing need, which is likely to give a higher minimum housing requirement up to 2041 compared to the figure of 650 in the adopted Local Plan that runs to 2036.

Coun Reid said: “The National Planning Policy Framework means it is the Government, not local authorities, that determines housing need and we need to recognise that we are going to have to provide more land for housing than there is in the Local Plan at the moment.”

As part of a 'call for sites' assessment of housing and employment land availability, developers, landowners, agents and the public will be invited to submit sites to the council for assessment, to see if they are suitable for inclusion in the Local Plan.

Coun Reid said: “We have a Local Plan in place that has been recently adopted and provides a solid development framework. This review provides an opportunity for local residents and other key stakeholders to engage with us on key issues regarding the scope of the document.

“Among issues to be considered are the need to introduce new or revised planning policies regarding climate change, and whether there is scope to amend or include planning policies to help the recovery of the local economy post Covid-19.

“Consultation will take place with the general public as well as a wide range of stakeholders including developers, landowners and statutory consultees.”

Due to continuing coronavirus restrictions people are being encouraged to submit their views electronically. For more information and to download a response form go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/localplanreview

The forms can be returned via email to Planning.policy@southkesteven.gov.uk and in the post to Planning Policy, South Kesteven District Council, Council Offices, St Peters Hill, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6PZ.

Hard copies of the form can be requested via email or by calling 01476 406080.