A call is being made for pubs and clubs to make a financial contribution towards tackling violence in the town centre.

The issue will be raised at the cabinet of South Kesteven District Council next week, calling for the late night levy following the death of a man allegedly assaulted in Westgate.

Danny Maguire, 34, from Nottingham, suffered a serious head injury late on Friday, February 28. He died in hospital on Friday, March 6.