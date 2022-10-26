A Lincolnshire Police officer has called for more funding for the NHS after seeing back-up ambulances and six colleagues sitting with patients.

Pc Jimmy Conway tweeted that he had to 'bluelight' a patient to hospital due to a three-hour wait and on arrival found backed-up ambulances and six officers waiting with patients.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that officers took a person to Lincoln County Hospital on Sunday just before 6.30pm, after being called to a property following reports of an assault.

Police officers were forced to take a patient to hospital due to the pressures facing the NHS PICTURE: STOCK

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said it received a call on Sunday at 7.25pm to Billingborough which was classed as a 'serious but not life-threatening' category 2 call. It received a further call 39 minutes later to state that the officer was taking the patient to hospital.

In his social media post, Pc Conway stated: "On arrival - ambulances backed up.

"Whilst waiting I counted six other police officers sitting with patients.

"Our NHS really needs more funding."

EMAS has apologised and thanked the officers for taking the patient to hospital on Sunday evening.

They said that based on the information shared during the initial calls the incident was categorised as 'not immediately life-threatening'. The ambulance service aims to attend nine out of 10 category 2 calls within 40 minutes.

At a recent board meeting, leaders of the ambulance service discussed the 'unacceptable' pattern of ambulances spending hours waiting outside emergency departments to discharge patients and how this is hampering response times.

The service said that handover delays are a symptom of wider pressures across the NHS and the social care systems and partners are working together to address staffing issues while trying to improve patient flow.

Sue Cousland, divisional director for Lincolnshire at EMAS, said: “We are very sorry we were unable to provide an ambulance response to the patient sooner on this occasion and would like to thank our colleagues at Lincolnshire Police for supporting the patient by taking them to hospital. We would like to speak to the patient or their family and urge them to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.

”We continue to experience a sustained high level of life-threatening and serious emergency calls and our 999 control rooms work hard to ensure people experiencing life-threatening emergencies, such as cardiac arrest, receive an ambulance response first.

"We continue to work closely with all our health and social care colleagues across Lincolnshire to find solutions to the system-wide challenges we are facing, including on ambulance handover delays.”

Deputy chief constable Julia Debenham, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “It is entirely possible that any of our operational police officers may find themselves called upon to assist with patients who are in need of urgent medical help. Part of our role is to protect and help keep people safe and it is true that we may be the only service that can help at that particular point in time.

“We are mindful of the need to work with our partners to manage demand and we maintain regular positive conversations that are aimed at ensuring our own organisations are delivering service to the public of Lincolnshire that helps to keep them safe from harm and feel protected.”

Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner Marc Jones said: "This incident illustrates an on-going challenge for operational policing, not just in Lincolnshire but across the UK.

“It is not a new phenomenon – for years frontline police officers have attended emergencies that have forced them to stay at a scene while waiting for an ambulance or medical support and there are numerous incidents of officers having to deal with issues relating to mental health issues.

“The specific problem of escorting both victims or offenders to hospital is also a common occurrence and the latest incident will be just one of a number that happen regularly – though it may be a particularly extreme case.

“But we have to remember that our colleagues on the front line in health services are also under pressure caused by numerous challenges – not least the difficulties caused by Covid.

“We constantly look for new ways to work with partners to ensure we all provide the best possible services in our determination to keep the residents and communities safe from harm.”