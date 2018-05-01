Call for more to take part in Grantham zumbathon for charity

A Grantham councillor is organsing a zumbathon in aid of the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund and is calling for more people to take part.

The two-hour event will take place on Friday, May 11, at The Meres Leisure Centre in Trent Road, put on by Harrowby ward councillor Ian Selby.

He said: “This will be our third annual charity two hour marathon Zumbathon in aid of the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a very worthy local charity. It will take place from 6pm to 8pm at the Meres Leisure Centre with our qualified Zumba instructor Michael Anderson.

“We will also be holding a raffle at the event, so if you would like to donate a prize, then that will be much appreciated.”

The zumbathon begins at 6pm but allow time to book in beforehand by arriving at 5.30pm.

Entry is £5 for spectators, who are welcome to come along and support their family and friends.

For further details or a sponsorship form, call Coun Selby on 07908 148000 or email ianselby63@icloud.com