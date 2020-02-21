Call for NHS to re-open Grantham Hospital 24/7 for emergency treatment

Lincolnshire County Council has supported a motion to push health bosses for clarity about the future of Grantham Hospital's 24/7 service.

Councillors voted in favour of pressing for a public consultation to start as soon as possible with the aim of re-opening Grantham Hospital overnight for emergency treatment.

The council will also call for a full public consultation to happen imminently into the preferred options for the future of Grantham Hospital.

Grantham Hospital (22471554)

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Last March the NHS in Lincolnshire launched their Healthy Conversation engagement exercise and confirmed they were intending to open a 24 hour service for people who need to be seen urgently in Grantham.

"I gave a cautious welcome to this news at the time and said it needed to be implemented as soon as possible for local residents.

"Here we are nearly a year later and nothing has been done. It's simply not good enough and the people of Grantham deserve better.

"We want residents to have the same access to be able to walk in to the hospital when they need emergency care.

"The fear that a 'temporary closure' of emergency services would be anything but temporary, has proved to be entirely founded. It is unacceptable that Grantham district has had a substantial change to hospital services for so long without proper consultation or planning.

"In addition we need a full public consultation on the preferred options for the future of Grantham Hospital as a whole. I want to see Grantham Hospital at the centre of overall health service provision for the county, as it rightly should be, serving our largest town and beyond."

Coun Ray Wootten (10453756)

Councillor Ray Wootten, local member for Grantham North, who proposed the motion, added: "I thank councillors for their support. For too long we have been waiting for much needed progress on future plans for Grantham Hospital which is clearly frustrating local residents as well as ourselves. I am sure the people of Grantham will be pleased that we are taking this action as it's high time our health leaders sort this out quickly."

Councillor Hill will write to John Turner, accountable officer for Lincolnshire CCGs and Andrew Morgan, chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, urging imminent action.

